Baby Squirrels Rescued by Waltham Animal Control

Experts say if you find a baby squirrel alone but otherwise unharmed, you should leave it alone and monitor it to see if the mother returns before moving it or contacting a wildlife rehabilitator

By Thea DiGiammerino

Waltham Police Department

A litter of baby squirrels are safe in the care of Waltham's animal Control Officer after they were found in an abandoned nest, according to police.

Police said Officer Deana Gualtieri is the animal control officer and a certified wildlife rehabilitator. Video posted to Facebook shows off her skills as she feeds one of the babies rescued from Elsie Turner Park.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, squirrels that can run, jump and climb and have a fluffy tail are probably independent. If you find a baby squirrel alone but otherwise unharmed, you should leave it alone and monitor it to see if the mother returns. If not, you can take the step of putting it in a container (like a shoebox) with something soft and warm and contacting a wildlife rehabilitator for help.

