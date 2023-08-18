Bad Bunny drops Fenway-inspired sneaker in Boston

Bad Bunny is celebrating Boston's day honoring him with the launch of an exclusive new sneaker.

Last year, Mayor Michelle Wu proclaimed Aug. 18 as "Bad Bunny Day" in Boston. This year, the Grammy winner marked the occasion with an Adidas shoe that went on sale Friday morning at Concepts on Newbury Street.

The unapologetically green sneaker is inspired by Fenway Park's Green Monster.

Fans lined up despite the rain to get the piece of footwear, only 400 of which were produced.