Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny drops Fenway-inspired sneaker in Boston

To celebrate "Bad Bunny Day," the Grammy winner sold an exclusive Adidas sneaker inspired by the Green Monster at Fenway Park

By Ray Fuschetti

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bad Bunny is celebrating Boston's day honoring him with the launch of an exclusive new sneaker.

Last year, Mayor Michelle Wu proclaimed Aug. 18 as "Bad Bunny Day" in Boston. This year, the Grammy winner marked the occasion with an Adidas shoe that went on sale Friday morning at Concepts on Newbury Street.

The unapologetically green sneaker is inspired by Fenway Park's Green Monster.

Fans lined up despite the rain to get the piece of footwear, only 400 of which were produced.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bad BunnyMassachusettsBostonFenway Park
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us