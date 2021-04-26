Baker: ‘Stay Tuned' for Announcement on Mask Mandate This Week

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said the public should "stay tuned" about potential changes to the mask mandate in Massachusetts as more residents get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Baker was asked during a press briefing what he knew about reports that President Joe Biden could announce updated outdoor mask guidance as early as tomorrow.

The guidance will likely be for fully vaccinated people versus those who are not, a source familiar with the discussions told NBC News, cautioning that the final recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still being finalized.

"I'm not familiar with what the feds may be up to," Baker said, adding that he has a weekly call Tuesday with the White House Task Force on COVID-19.

Governor Charlie Baker said that masks are still important to keep people safe and maintain awareness of the virus.

"If they are planning and make an announcement, I'm sure we'll learn something about it then," Baker said. "We do plan to; we said last week that we're going to make some additional announcements here in Massachusetts this week."

When asked for more detail, Baker said, "Stay tuned." When asked for a specific day, Baker repeated, "this week."

Though neighboring states like New Hampshire, Connecticut and now Rhode Island have announced they are relaxing mask mandates and business restrictions, Baker has yet to do so.

The last time the rules changes in Massachusetts was a month ago when large venues like Fenway Park were permitted to open at 12% capacity, and most businesses are still restricted to 50% capacity and no more than 500 people.