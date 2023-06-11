Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Newton

Bear spotted in Newton neighborhood, residents asked not to approach it

Newton police said they are watching the bear's location after it was spotted in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Newton Police Department/Facebook

A black bear has been spotted in a neighborhood in Newton, Massachusetts, prompting police to issue an advisory to residents in the area.

Newton police said Sunday they are watching the bear's location after it was spotted in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

Police shared a video on Facebook that showed the bear running through someone's front yard, very close to two parked vehicles and the home's front door.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The mayor also shared a photo on Facebook showing the bear in the Cold Springs Park area.

Residents are being advised to not approach the bear, and keep a safe distance. Sightings can be reported to the police department's non-emergency line at 617-796-2123.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 10 mins ago

10-year-old boy reported missing in Boston

Boston 2 hours ago

3 residents, 2 firefighters injured in Hyde Park fire that filled sky with thick, black smoke

State environmental police have been notified.

This article tagged under:

NewtonMassachusettsbear
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us