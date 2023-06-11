Bear spotted in Newton neighborhood, residents asked not to approach it

A black bear has been spotted in a neighborhood in Newton, Massachusetts, prompting police to issue an advisory to residents in the area.

Newton police said Sunday they are watching the bear's location after it was spotted in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

Police shared a video on Facebook that showed the bear running through someone's front yard, very close to two parked vehicles and the home's front door.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The mayor also shared a photo on Facebook showing the bear in the Cold Springs Park area.

Residents are being advised to not approach the bear, and keep a safe distance. Sightings can be reported to the police department's non-emergency line at 617-796-2123.

State environmental police have been notified.