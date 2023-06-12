Local

Arlington

School in Arlington delayed amid bear sightings

The sightings came after a bear was spotted in nearby Newton over the weekend

By Matt Fortin

School was delayed for an hour on Monday morning in Arlington, Massachusetts, as authorities worked to track down a bear spotted in the town.

The Arlington Police Department said just before 6 a.m. that it was investigating a possible black bear sighting in the area of Scituate Street and Spring Avenue. A couple of sightings had been reported, including one around 7 a.m. in the area of Paul Revere Road and Park Avenue.

The school superintendent delayed school for an hour amid the reports, and police have been dispatched to the area of all schools. Students were in class as of 9 a.m., police said, and police officers were in place at all schools as a precaution.

An animal control officer is working with Massachusetts Environmental Police to try and find the black bear. There is no information on its approximate size at this point.

Anyone who spots the animal has been asked to call Arlington police dispatch at 781-643-1212.

Police in nearby Newton had issued an advisory to residents on Sunday after a black bear was spotted in the Newton Highlands area near Cold Springs Park.

Police even shared a video on Facebook that showed the bear running through someone's front yard, very close to two parked vehicles and the home's front door.

The mayor also shared a photo on Facebook showing the bear in the Cold Springs Park area.

