A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on the southbound side of I-495.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.