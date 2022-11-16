4 Dogs Missing After House Fire in Bellingham

Four dogs are missing after a house in Bellingham, Massachusetts went up in flames, according to the town's fire chief.

The Bellingham Fire Department was called to the fire on Stone Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fire Chief Steven Gentile said.

The house was fully involving when crews arrived, but firefighters were able to knock the flames down despite some water issues with hydrants. The home has since started to collapse.

Everyone made it out of the home, however, four dogs are missing, the chief said.

An excavator has been called to knock down the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.