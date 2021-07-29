Local

VaxMillions

Beware of VaxMillions Scams, Police Warn

The first two real Vaxmillions winners were announced Thursday

By Kelly Garrity

This June 15, 2021, photo shows Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Joshua Qualls/Governor’s Press Office

The state of Massachusetts this week informed the first of five people who will win $1 million in its VaxMillions sweepstakes, but scammers are apparently trying to take advantage of the vaccination drive.

Police in Lexington warned residents on Thursday to look out for a scam telling them they'd won lottery. A resident received an email falsely saying they had won the state’s sweepstakes, requesting “all of their personal information,” police said.

Police advised residents to check the VaxMillions website for more information.

The first two real Vaxmillions winners were announced Thursday. Darrell Washington, of Weymouth, won the $1 million, while Daniela Maldonado, of Chelsea, won a $300,000 scholarship.

Drawings will be held every Monday until Aug. 23, and announced the following Thursdays, and there is still time to register for people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.

