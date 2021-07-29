Beware of VaxMillions Scams, Police Warn

The state of Massachusetts this week informed the first of five people who will win $1 million in its VaxMillions sweepstakes, but scammers are apparently trying to take advantage of the vaccination drive.

Police in Lexington warned residents on Thursday to look out for a scam telling them they'd won lottery. A resident received an email falsely saying they had won the state’s sweepstakes, requesting “all of their personal information,” police said.

Police advised residents to check the VaxMillions website for more information.

We have been advised of another scam VaxMillions. Resident recieved an email advising them they had won and requested all of their personal information. Please do not respond to an email like this. Please go to the website for VaxMil for further info. https://t.co/rNi7OGvjQl — Lexington Police (MA) (@LexingtonPolice) July 29, 2021

The first two real Vaxmillions winners were announced Thursday. Darrell Washington, of Weymouth, won the $1 million, while Daniela Maldonado, of Chelsea, won a $300,000 scholarship.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Drawings will be held every Monday until Aug. 23, and announced the following Thursdays, and there is still time to register for people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.