Bill Clinton campaigning in NH for Kamala Harris on Friday

Former President Bill Clinton will campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris in New Hampshire on Friday.

According to the campaign, Clinton will travel as a campaign surrogate "to energize supporters around Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, Joyce Craig and NH Dems' New Way Forward agenda."

No other details were released about Friday's visit, including the timing or location. Additional details are expected to be released later in the day.

Hillary Clinton is expected to campaign for Harris in Florida on Saturday.