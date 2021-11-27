Weekend Forecast: Blustery with Wind Chills in the 20s and Lower 30s Saturday

Our total snowfall amounts added up to four inches in southern New England this morning over Worcester county and ranged from 1-3” over the south. Our mountains, on the other hand, got up to 10” in the higher terrain from VT through NH and close to 7” in ME.

With a comforting white coating, many in the south woke up to the first snow of the season. Thankfully for many that are traveling back home this evening, there won’t be any precipitation in southern New England, but it’ll remain frosty cold with wind chills coming down to the teens and 20s in higher elevations and up north.

A few icy spots will be expected up north on the mountains, therefore it is important to remain cautious through the weekend as that snow melts a bit more tomorrow and refreezes overnight.

Our wind has been playing an important role here as its bringing us wind chills in the teens in central New England, suburbs and valleys feeling like 14 degrees. Single-digit wind chills will also be reported in Berlin and the northern country. The gusts will diminish Saturday night and calm winds will take over Sunday, allowing the “feel like” temperatures to rise to the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon.

This “warm up” will make its effort ahead of the next system coming our way. Supported development of this low over the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday afternoon will allow the chance for some snow showers in portions of southern New England.

The south and southeast, however, will more likely see mostly rain and accumulations are expected to remain limited with not much synoptic forcing support for ascent. Dusting to an inch or two for areas north and west of Boston are the likely outcome of this low. Some flurries may make their way into the southeast but it will be unlikely to have accumulation.

Cooler than average temperatures will continue through most of New England by Tuesday and begin to rise by midweek, reaching more seasonable temperatures by the end of next week thanks to a slow warming trend.