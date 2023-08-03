Local

Body found at Dorchester park, Mass. State Police say

They didn't share more details about the nature of the death, including the man's identity, where in the park the body was found or whether it is believed to be suspicious

By Asher Klein

A man was found dead at a Dorchester park, home to one of Boston's oldest houses, on Thursday morning, police said.

The body was found about 8:45 a.m. at Richardson Park, Massachusetts State Police said.

They didn't share more details about the nature of the death, including the man's identity, where in the park the body was found or whether it is believed to be suspicious. State police were investigating.

Richardson Park is home to the James Blake House, one of if not the oldest standing buildings in Boston.

"The house is one of only a few examples of West England country framing in the United States," according to the Dorchester Historical Society, which has owned the building since the 1890s.

