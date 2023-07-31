Local

dorchester

Man found with gunshot wounds in Dorchester home

This was one of three shootings, plus a triple stabbing, that happened Sunday night in Boston

By Matt Fortin

A man was badly hurt on Sunday night during a shooting in Dorchester, one of four violent incidents that happened within hours of each other in Boston.

In this shooting, which happened on Draper Street at around 11:30 p.m., the Boston Police Department said that its officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a home.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services, and he is being treated for wounds considered life-threatening.

Boston was rocked by two additional shootings and a triple stabbing on Sunday night, in addition to this incident.

Police officials said that all of the investigations were in their preliminary stages, and that it was unclear if any of the incidents were released.

No arrests have been made in the cases, police added.

