Body found in Boston river 2 days after search for missing man

The body of a missing man was found in the Neponset River in Boston on Wednesday, days after police divers searched the river for him, officials said.

The 60-year-old man's body was found by a search-and-rescue team in the water near the Dana Avenue Bridge in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, Massachusetts State Police said.

The search began Monday, when police and firefighters began searching Mother Brook, a tributary of the Neponset River, for a possible person in the water, police have said.

A Tech Rescue Response at approximately 7:30 in the Neponset River Hyde Park , for a report of a person suspected to be in the water. We have using boats , our Drone Unit and we have deployed divers in the water to assist in the search . pic.twitter.com/ibB74xdpte — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2023

The man had been living in a homeless encampment nearby, according to state police, and two men who'd lived with him called police when they saw his walker and other personal items on the shore near B Street.

“They were concerned for their friend and said it was out of the ordinary for him to be not be where he normally is hanging out," Acting Boston Fire Deputy Chief Colin Kelly said Monday. "There was no eyewitness so we’re just going off some stuff that was found by the river's edge.”

State police continued to investigate the man's death Wednesday. They didn't announce what's believed to have led to him entering the water.