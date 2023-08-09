Body, possibly of fisherman, pulled from Hampton River, police say

A person's body was found flooding in the Hampton River on Wednesday morning, but he has yet to be identified, authorities in New Hampshire said.

The person may have been fishing off Hampton's jetty — he was wearing fishing clothing, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

A person called 911 about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing the body in the river, and officers pulled the body from the water by boat, police said.

State and local police were working to identify the person and notify his family. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 603-227-2114.