Bomb threat disrupts Pride event at Reading Public Library

Thankfully the bomb threat turned out to be unfounded, but this is yet another incident of threats related to drag story times at public libraries.

By Mary Markos

A bomb threat disrupted a Pride event at the Reading Public Library on Saturday morning.

Police were called for the bomb threat at 9:46 yesterday morning, just minutes before a Pride event was scheduled to get underway at the library.

The threat was sent via email directly to the Reading Public Library, which was immediately evacuated. Police from several towns and the state police bomb squad responded to the scene, searched both the library and town hall and determined there was no danger to the public.

Police say this was “an attempt to disrupt” the “Pride Storytime with Drag Friends,” event where drag queens and kings read stories to children, according to the library’s website.

“The Town of Reading condemns acts of violence, disruption and hate within our community and against our citizens. Everyone deserves to feel safe in Reading. Our community is built on and strives toward inclusivity for all, and instances such as these will not be tolerated.” said the Reading Town Manager.

Also, a library in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, had to evacuate on Saturday, canceling a drag queen story hour event there after receiving threats and finding a suspicious package in the building.

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Officials in both Lancaster and here in Reading are emphasizing that libraries should be a safe place for everyone.

The threats are under investigation.

