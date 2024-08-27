Boston

Video: Car fire in O'Neill Tunnel snarls Boston rush hour traffic

By Matt Fortin

A car fire closed down a section of I-93 southbound in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel Tuesday afternoon as rush hour was getting underway.

The car fire was at exit 16A, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported shortly after 3:15 p.m.

MassDOT released video of the car fire, showing a massive ball of flames coming from under the hood of a white SUV.

By around 3:40 p.m., the left lane had opened up, MassDOT reported.

Massachusetts State Police reported that there was just one lane open on the southbound side of the tunnel, urging drivers to find alternate routes as first responders worked to clear the scene.

Everyone inside the car was reported to be safe.

