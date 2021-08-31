Citing COVID, Boston Issues Eviction Moratorium, to Create Foreclosure Prevention Fund

Boston declared a moratorium on evictions in the city on Tuesday and is working to set up a $5 million fund to prevent foreclosures, officials announced.

The move comes less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal eviction moratorium, allowing evictions to resume.

"The loss of federal eviction protections and the ongoing pandemic has put our most vulnerable neighbors at risk of losing their homes," Mayor Kim Janey said in an announcement video.

The eviction moratorium goes into effect immediately, temporarily preventing tenants from being kicked out by landlords and property owners, according to an announcement from the city, while details on the Foreclosure Prevention Fund will be released next week.

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s temporary ban on evictions, put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund will help eligible homeowners who are delinquent on payments like like mortgages, insurance and condo fees pay for those costs using federal COVID relief funding.

"Already, the city is getting rental relief into the hands of residents hit hard by the pandemic, and we're doing it faster than the commonwealth and the country overall," Janey said, citing a $50 million injection into the city's rental relief fund this March.

The announcement cited the rise of the delta variant of COVID, which is fueling an increase in case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths across Boston, Massachusetts and the United States.

Earlier Tuesday, Janey announced a $9.4 million investment in COVID relief funds for Boston restaurants and small businesses.

"This program aims to help Boston's economy recover by incentivizing our workers and ensuring that our business owners have all of the resources necessary for a successful reopening," Janey said in a statement.

Restaurant owners can apply for $5,000 to cover businesses expenses like rent and salaries, while restaurants that have workers who are paid tips can apply for $15,000 grants to increase their wages to $12.75 per hour. The city will also offer $900 retention bonuses, as well as college and training program tuition assistance.

The small business relief fund reopens a fund launched last year, offering up to $20,000 to small businesses through covering debts and supporting investments.

People interested in applying can visit boston.gov/small-business to do so starting Wednesday, Sept. 8.

