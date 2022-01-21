Boston Calling announced its full 2022 lineup on Friday, one day after revealing that one of its headliners, Rage Against the Machine, had backed out of the three-day music festival.

Previously announced headliner the Foo Fighters will play Friday night, with The Strokes and Metallica serving as the headliners on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Other big names included on the bill include Weezer, Haim, Cheap Trick, Avril Lavigne, Glass Animals and Modest Mouse. Tickets for all three days can be purchased on the Boston Calling website.

The festival is scheduled for May 27 to May 29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

Many people had already purchased tickets for Boston Calling when Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters were announced as the headliners last year. Both bands were originally scheduled to play the festival in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.