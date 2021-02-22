Boston Calling Cancels 2021 Music Festival Due to Pandemic

Boston Calling music festival organizers announced Monday that they have decided to cancel the 2021 Memorial Day weekend festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival had been scheduled for Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30.

"After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year, we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival," organizers said in a statement. "The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve."

Organizers said they are focused now on hosting the next Boston Calling festival on Memorial Day weekend of 2022, and said they will share more information about headline acts, the lineup and vendors as they get closer to that date.

Anyone who already purchased tickets to the 2021 festival can request a full refund on the Boston Calling website. All requests for refunds must be completed by 5 p.m. on March 8. Tickets can also be transferred to 2022.

Last year's Boston Calling festival was also canceled due to the pandemic. The festival had been slated for Memorial Day weekend 2020, with Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers set to headline.

No headliners had been announced yet for this year's event.