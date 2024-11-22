Long-mooted cat cafe opens in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of years ago, it was reported that a new cat cafe could be coming to a Boston neighborhood, and now we have learned that it is now fully up and running.

According to a post from boston.com, A Sanctuary Cafe is now open in Beacon Hill, moving into a space on Charles Street between Pinckney Street and Mt. Vernon Street. The new spot is split into two sections, including a bookstore/cafe that is free to enter, and a reservation-only two-floor cat lounge that costs $35 ($40 on weekends) and includes a complimentary beverage along with an hour of time with eight adopted cats that call this their permanent home.

Another cat cafe called PURR opened in Brighton in 2017, but it closed down a couple of years later.

The address for A Sanctuary Cafe is 80 Charles Street, Boston, MA, 02114. Its website can be found at asanctuarycafe.com.

