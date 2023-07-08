Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara apologizes over car crash at JP home

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara has released a statement addressing her car crash into a home on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain over a week later.

Lara's office has previously addressed the car crash two Fridays ago, which left her 7-year-old son with injuries she said required stitches and caused damage at the home, but Saturday's was the first statement she's publicly released. It did not address the possibility she could face charges over the incident, but offered an apology and noted she intends to continue serving the city's Sixth District.

"On June 30th, Zaire and I were involved in a car accident on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain while driving a friend's car. I am grateful for my family, friends and neighbors who have been by our side and provided the support Zaire and I needed to focus on our recovery," Lara said in the statement.

"As an elected official, I've worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake," it continued.

We're all accountable for our actions, and I'm no different, so I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of D6. As your Councilor, I will continue to steward our collective vision at City Hall and work hard to earn and maintain your trust. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/AIAQwrYsdv — Kendra Lara (@CllrKendraLara) July 8, 2023

According to a police report in which her name was redacted, Lara was driving an unregistered, uninsured car with a revoked license. Authorities said her son was not secured in a booster seat as required by law.

NBC10 Boston requested the police report from the location where Councilor Kendra Lara and her son were involved in a crash. The police report redacts the name of the driver.

Police filed a 51A report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families "due to neglect and failure to use a proper car seat for the child's safety," they said in their report. A 51A report is filed with the DCF if a person is accused of child abuse or neglect, according to the state's website.

A spokesperson with the DCF told NBC10 Boston it does not provide specifics on cases due to state and federal privacy requirements. Lara's office declined NBC10 Boston's request for comment earlier this week, though they confirmed the night of the crash that she was involved and that she and her son were expected to be OK.

Lara is due to appear in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court July 19 for a hearing in the case.

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has called out Lara and other members of the body for "troubling ethical and legal lapses" in the recent past. He is also requesting new parking regulations for workers at City Hall that would require proof of license, registration and insurance for employees to park there.

"In light of recent events, please note that I am respectfully requesting that the City of Boston Property Management Department review its current parking policies at City Hall to maintain consistency for all city employees and elected officials," he wrote in the letter to Property Management Commissioner Eamon Shelton.

While Flynn did not mention Lara by name in that letter, he addressed the crash in his public statement the same day, saying that the city's "residents deserve positive and responsible leadership."

"We're not living up to that high bar that we should be meeting," Flynn told NBC10 Boston Wednesday.

Boston residents deserve positive and responsible leadership from the Boston City Council. Troubling ethical and legal lapses continue to reflect poorly on Council members, and Boston residents deserve better. See my statement below: pic.twitter.com/BXo4qgY8wu — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) July 5, 2023

Elected officials are supposed to be held to higher standards, but some people, including the Boston City council president, are saying some members of the city council aren’t living up to that.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has addressed the crash, saying the process would play out in court and that voters exercise "the greatest form of accountability" by voting. She was scheduled to hold an event in Jamaica Plain Saturday afternoon.