Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston College basketball

Boston College Halts Basketball Activities as Teams Remain in COVID-19 Protocols

This measure has been taken "out of an abundance of caution," a spokesperson for the teams said

By Alec Greaney

Getty Images

Boston College is hitting the pause button for both its men's and women's basketball programs, as both are in COVID-19 protocols due to recent positive cases.

BC women's basketball has postponed its last three games, while the men's team missed their its last two, including a home game against Pittsburgh that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily paused all team activities with both our men’s and women’s basketball programs," BC Athletics spokesman Jason Baum said in a statement Saturday. "Both programs remain in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement of the upcoming games."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Gardner School District 40 mins ago

Emails With Threats, Graphic Images Sent to 5,000 Gardner School Parents and Students

coronavirus 1 hour ago

4,330 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 More Deaths in Mass.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Baum said the programs were following procedures outlined by the ACC Medical Advisory Group.

This article tagged under:

Boston College basketballcovid-19 in massachusettsACC Medical Advisory GroupBoston College mens basketballBoston College womens basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us