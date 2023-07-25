Boston DoubleTree hotel evacuated due to carbon monoxide

A hotel in downtown Boston was evacuated Tuesday night due to a carbon monoxide issue.

The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet shortly after 10:15 p.m. that all rooms of the DoubleTree hotel on Washington Street had been evacuated, citing high levels of carbon monoxide.

Companies have evacuated all of the rooms from the Double Tree Hotel at 821 Washington st for high levels of Carbon Monoxide. pic.twitter.com/PQr3uoK7RP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2023

There are more than 250 rooms in the hotel, but it is not clear how many people were inside at the time.

No further information was immediately available.