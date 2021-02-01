Boston Enters Phase 3 of Reopening Plan as COVID Data Improves

The city of Boston entered Phase 3, Step 1 of Massachusetts' COVID-19 reopening process, Monday, meaning gyms, movie theaters and other businesses are able to open their doors amid positive trends in the city's coronavirus data.

Other businesses in the city allowed to reopen include museums, indoor recreational facilities, arcades, aquariums, indoor historical sites and sightseeing tours such as duck boat tours.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the move is possible because COVID-19 case data has been moving in the right direction since a spike following the holiday season. The city's seven-day average of active cases has fallen from 7,545 on January 18 to 6,127 at the end of last week.

Most businesses will be subject to the state's 25% capacity limit, which remains in effect through Feb. 8; and all gatherings and events must comply with capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, Walsh said.

Walsh is urging residents to remain vigilant as the city eases restrictions, saying people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing and hygiene.

"Throughout the pandemic, Boston and our public health department have taken a cautious approach," Walsh said last month. "We will only move forward with the reopening if the public health experts feel it is safe to do so."

The move came after Walsh rolled the city back to Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening process in mid-December, fearing cases could spike again after the holiday season.

Most of the rest of the state is already in Phase 3, Step 1. Restrictions were further eased Monday when a statewide business curfew was lifted, meaning many businesses -- including restaurants -- are allowed to open past 9:30 p.m.

Walsh has been urging residents to get COVID-19 vaccination when they are eligible, saying it is "one of the best things you can do to protect your family and your community and yourself."

The move comes as Walsh's stint as mayor is potentially coming to a close in the coming weeks after he was tapped as President Joe Biden's nominee for labor secretary.

Walsh, 53, has been Boston's mayor since 2014. He's a former state lawmaker with a long history with organized labor. Walsh is a former head of the Boston Building Trades, a union umbrella organization.

His move to the U.S. Labor Department sets the stage for what could be a wide-open mayoral race. He said the transition to Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who would take over as acting mayor if Walsh is confirmed by the Senate, has already begun.

City councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already thrown their names into the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed her support for Wu.