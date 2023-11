A fire broke out in a home in Boston early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire happened on Dever Street.

Companies making up from the Fire on Dever st. No injuries to report 3 residents are displaced Damages estimated at 250,000. pic.twitter.com/8IXrKvaYy1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2023

The Boston Fire Department wrote on social media that while no injuries were reported, three residents were displaced.

Fire officials said they estimate the fire caused about $250,000 in damages.