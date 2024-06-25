Heavy fire burns in buildings near Boston Common

A major fire was burning in what appeared to be a pair of buildings in Boston's Theater District Monday night.

The Boston Fire Department shared images of the fire on Stuart Street, one block from the Boston Common at Boylston and Tremont streets. The burning buildings appeared to be the two townhouses that have been home to Jacob Wirth Restaurant.

It wasn't immediately if anyone was hurt in the fire. Firefighters said the buildings were under construction, and that all their crews were ordered out.

Heavy fire on ok 3 floors of a building under construction at 31-37 Stuart st. This is now a 4 alarm fire all companies working pic.twitter.com/iB9HqzracE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

All members have been ordered out of the building . pic.twitter.com/rtqNnOlPAA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

Companies are attacking the fire from all directions , using the adjacent parking garage to battle the 4 alarm fire. Multiple deck guns and ladder pipes continue to pour water on the fire from above and below. pic.twitter.com/T8siw1bDmU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

The Jacob Wirth space, a city landmark, had been in limbo for years, but developers had plans to reopen the beer hall, the Boston Business Journal reported last year.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.