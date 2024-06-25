Boston

Heavy fire burns in buildings near Boston Common

It wasn't immediately if anyone was hurt in the fire on Stuart Street, which appeared to be at the location of historic Jacob Wirth Restaurant

By Asher Klein

Firefighters battling a blaze late Monday, June 24, 2024, that appeared to be burning in the buildings that have housed the historic Jacob Wirth Restaurant in Boston's Theater District.
Boston Fire Department

A major fire was burning in what appeared to be a pair of buildings in Boston's Theater District Monday night.

The Boston Fire Department shared images of the fire on Stuart Street, one block from the Boston Common at Boylston and Tremont streets. The burning buildings appeared to be the two townhouses that have been home to Jacob Wirth Restaurant.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately if anyone was hurt in the fire. Firefighters said the buildings were under construction, and that all their crews were ordered out.

The Jacob Wirth space, a city landmark, had been in limbo for years, but developers had plans to reopen the beer hall, the Boston Business Journal reported last year.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Boston fire news

Dorchester Jun 12

33 displaced after large fire spreads to other homes in Dorchester

Boston Jun 5

Mayday ordered after firefighter gets trapped on roof of burning building in Boston

Boston May 24

Cars burst into flames in major Boston tunnel, snarling traffic as holiday weekend starts

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Fire Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us