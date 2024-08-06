Boating incident in Boston Harbor brings out first responders

A boating incident in Boston Harbor brought out first responders on Tuesday morning, though it wasn't immediately clear what took place.
Boston EMS confirmed having multiple crews at a scene, and several first responder boats were seen near Long Island.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt; Boston EMS said it was still assessing any injuries.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police.
