4 treated for smoke inhalation after school bus fire closes part of I-93 in Dorchester

Four people were taken to the hospital after a school bus caught fire on Interstate 93 in Boston, stopping traffic heading to the city Monday afternoon, transportation officials said.
The fire took place near Exit 14, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
A Boston Public Schools spokesperson said the chartered bus was transporting eighth graders from Josiah Quincy Upper School from a field trip when it caught fire. No serious injuries were reported, but four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 13, in Dorchester.
The Dorchester Reporter and others shared video and photo of a school bus on fire.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.