4 treated for smoke inhalation after school bus fire closes part of I-93 in Dorchester

Four people were taken to the hospital after a school bus caught fire on Interstate 93 in Boston, stopping traffic heading to the city Monday afternoon, transportation officials said.

The fire took place near Exit 14, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson said the chartered bus was transporting eighth graders from Josiah Quincy Upper School from a field trip when it caught fire. No serious injuries were reported, but four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 13, in Dorchester.

In #Boston, bus fire has closed all lanes on I-93 NB at exit 14. Traffic is being diverted off I-93 NB at exit 13 to Morrissey Boulevard. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 17, 2024

The Dorchester Reporter and others shared video and photo of a school bus on fire.

A school bus is on fire on the northbound lane of the SE expressway near Savin Hill #Dorchester pic.twitter.com/ccoB3H9oQR — Dorchester Reporter (@DotNews) June 17, 2024

https://twitter.com/AnthonyCruz617/status/1802780943297757599

NBC10 Boston Boston fire trucks at the scene of a school bus fire on I-93 in Dorchester on Monday, June 17, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.