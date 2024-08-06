Boston

Weather delays, cancels flights Tuesday in Boston

The delays come days after weekend flight diversions left hundreds of international travelers stranded in Boston and airline scrambling to get them to their destinations

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed Tuesday at Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware's MiseryMap.

Weather and low cloud ceilings was impacting arriving flights, which were delayed an average of two-and-a-half hours, according to the FAA.

A stalled cold front was causing waves of rain in the Boston area Tuesday.

The delays come days after weekend flight diversions left hundreds of international travelers stranded in Boston and airline scrambling to get them to their destinations.


Delays continued to mount for flights to and from Boston, in large part due to Tropical Storm Debby, which made landfall as a hurricane in Florida.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

