Boston man admits trying to buy 53 lbs. of cocaine from Mexican cartel

Law enforcement agents intercepted a delivery of 23.9 kilograms of cocaine from a drug-trafficking organization in Mexico that was intercepted on its way to Massachusetts and replaced with fake cocaine, prosecutors said

By Julia Yohe

A man from Boston has admitted he tried to buy more than 50 lbs. of cocaine being delivered from a Mexican cartel, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Eddy Javier Guerrero, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine last week, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. The charge carries a sentence of between five and 40 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

Guerrero was arrested and charged in 2022 after law enforcement agents intercepted a delivery of 23.9 kilograms of cocaine — equivalent to 53 lbs. — from a drug-trafficking organization in Mexico that was intercepted on its way to Massachusetts and replaced with fake cocaine, prosecutors said.

When Guerrero arrived at the delivery location in Boston on July 1with a check for $15,100, he was immediately taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Guerrero is scheduled to be sentenced April 23.

