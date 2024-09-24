Mass. man appears in court for allegedly flying drone near Boston Marathon finish line

A 30-year-old Massachusetts man was arraigned in federal court Monday for allegedly flying a drone near the finish line at this year's Boston Marathon.

The April 2024 drone flight prompted law enforcement and bomb technicians to seize the drone mid-air, land it and evaluate its threat to the public.

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts announced Monday that Allan Nip, of Boston, had been charged with unlawfully flying a drone in restricted National Defense Airspace. A deferred prosecution agreement filed along with the charging document reflects that Nip agreed to pay a $5,000 criminal fine and to forfeit his drone, valued at approximately $4,000. The U.S. also filed a civil forfeiture complaint in connection with this matter to forfeit the drone and its related controller.

According to court filings, Nip was flying his drone within a few blocks of the Boston Marathon finish line approximately 20 minutes before the professional men in the wheelchair division were finishing the race.

​The drone was detected by federal law enforcement monitoring the airspace near the finish line, was intercepted mid-flight, and was landed in a secure location in Back Bay, prosecutors said. Once the drone was taken down and evaluated by bomb technicians, law enforcement responded to Nip’s apartment on West Springfield Street in Boston, where he allegedly admitted to flying the drone that morning.

The controller on Nip’s drone, as with most drone controllers, allegedly provided warnings that day that he was flying in a restricted zone, according to Monday's Department of Justice press release. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration had sent out notices warning anyone seeking to fly any type of aircraft (including drones) not to fly near the start or finish lines of the Boston Marathon on race day, without a special permit, which are not granted for amateur drone operators.

The charge of operating a drone in restricted National Defense Airspace carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.