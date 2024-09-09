Registration for 2025 Boston Marathon opens Monday

Registration for next year's Boston Marathon opens Monday.

"While race day may still be ten months away, we're eager to welcome runners from across the nation and around the world for the 129th running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America," Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, noted in a press release.

To apply, participants had to have achieved their qualifying time for their gender and age group between September of 2023 and this upcoming Friday.

The BAA will then select the fastest runners for each age and gender group.

We look at the fastest finishers of the 128th running of the Boston Marathon.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Monday and closes Friday.

The 2025 Boston Marathon takes place on April 21, with 30,000 participants.

"History was made at the 2024 race on Patriots' Day, with a course record set and groundbreaking fundraising totals achieved. We'll look to build upon these milestones in April 2025, and celebrate the newest group of Boston Marathoners from Hopkinton to Boston," said Fleming.

To register, visit baa.org.