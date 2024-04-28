Boston man charged with sex-related charges after being charged with sex trafficking last month

A Boston man is being charged with sex-related charges after being charged with sex trafficking last month.

38-year-old John Jamar Cokley, from Boston, was arraigned on charges of sex trafficking of a person under 18, rape of a child by force, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, posing a child in a state of sexual conduct, two counts of causing a minor to distribute a drug, and possession of child pornography on Thursday.

Assistant DA Ashley Polin says Cokley sexually exploited three teens through Instagram.

Authorities say Cokley contacted and groomed the teens and met with each separately over the course of several months. He picked them up near their homes and drove to various locations around Boston where he sexually assaulted them in his vehicle, a white Honda Accord.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to authorities, Cokley also rquested sexually explicit photos and recorded himself assaulting the teens.

“Cases involving manipulation and sexual exploitation of children are devastating and all too common in today’s online world. Members of the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) and our office are focused on stopping exploitation and supporting the victims and families affected by these crimes. The young people in this case should be commended for their bravery after the discovery of this man’s actions,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

He was initially charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, aggravated statutory rape, and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

Cokley is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.