Boston Marathon 2024: Some of the best signs on the race course

The Boston Marathon is one of the great traditions in all of sports, and every year spectators line the course to cheer the athletes on with creative signs.

From Hopkinton to Back Bay, we found some of the best ones out there, from a Mario Bros. power-up to an offer for a kiss — once the runner freshens up.

Brad Lew, of Los Angeles, was arriving to the Boston Marathon shortly before 10 a.m. to make sure he was there to support his daughter, Sydney, and accompanied by her boyfriend.

If their signs were any indication, an alcoholic beverage or two was in Sydney's future upon finishing the race!

"Hopefully she has a good time and will enjoy it," Lew said. "She's running for lupus and hopefully she finishes and stays healthy."

NBC10 Boston Brad Lew holding a sign saying, "The faster you run, the sooner you'll be drunk," to support his daughter, Sydney, while during the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Brad Lew, left, and his daughter's boyfriend hold signs supporting the woman, who was running the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Here are a few more great signs from the route:

NBC10 Boston A woman on Newbury Street holds a Boston Marathon support sign.

NBC10 Boston A Boston Marathon spectator at Heartbreak Hill in Newton, Massachusetts, holds a sign that reads, "You're a 10 out of however many toenails you have left."

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Family members hold cut outs of Boston Marathon runner Alex Gornick on Heartbreak Hill in Newton, Massachusetts, during the Boston Marathon.

