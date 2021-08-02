Death Investigation Underway Near Boston Marriott Copley

Authorities were investigating a death near the Boston Marriott Copley on Huntington Avenue early Monday morning.

About a dozen vehicles with the Boston Police and Fire Departments could be seen outside centered around the Copley parking garage between the Marriott and the Westin near 110 Huntington Avenue. Hazardous materials crews are also scene.

Boston police were called around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Some of the hotel guests staying at the Marriott evacuated the building when they heard an alarm. One guest told NBC10 Boston that when she asked a hotel employee what was going on, she was told the issue was next door.

"When we came down, I asked the concierge if there was an emergency. I have family in the building, should they evacuated? And they said that it was next door," the hotel guest said. "But they said we did the right thing. If they didn't evacuate it would have been okay though."

Huntington Avenue was shutdown on the eastbound side between Ring Road and Stuart Street but has since been reopened. There is no threat to the public, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.