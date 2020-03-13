Local
coronavirus

Boston Public Schools to Close for Over a Month Starting Tuesday Over Coronavirus

"We are not going to wait for more cases to be confirmed"

By Asher Klein

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announces the upcoming closure of the city's public schools at a news conference Friday, March 13, 2020.
NBC10 Boston

Boston Public Schools will close starting Tuesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday night, the latest measure the city's taken to limit the spread and impact of the new coronavirus.

Schools will remain open Monday. And while the district intends to reopen the week of April 27, after vacation week, Walsh said that could change depending on the course of the coronavirus outbreak.

There is no evidence of a positive coronavirus test among anyone who attends or works at Boston Public Schools community, Walsh said, adding, "We are not going to wait for more cases to be confirmed. We have determined that now is the time to take bold action."

He had already announced earlier Friday that the Boston Marathon was being pushed back from Patriots' Day to September. In that announcement, he'd said that Boston Public Schools were still intending to stay open, but City Councilor Michelle Wu tweeted Friday night that the mayor had confirmed to her that he was working on a plan about the schools.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced today that the marathon will take place on Monday, September 14.

News about the new coronavirus, which has infected nearly 125 people in Massachusetts and killed more than 40 Americans in other states, has been arriving at a blistering pace.

In the hour before Walsh's news conference, Harvard University announced that a member of the community tested positive for the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and Worcester Public Schools announced they were closing through the beginning of April.

