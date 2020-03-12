Here is a List of the Schools Closed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Click here for full list of schools closed in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Abington Public Schools

The school district announced it will be closed Friday.

Acton-Boxborough Regional Schools

The school district announced that beginning Friday, March 13, all schools in the district would be closed until March 20.

Algonquin Regional High School

Algonquin Regional High School will be closed Friday.

Amherst College, Amherst

Amherst College announced late Monday that classes will be taught remotely after spring break ends on March 23.

Arlington Public Schools

The district announced Thursday public schools would be canceled through at least March 27. Town officials also said most nonessential town services would be suspended and board and committee meetings would be canceled until further notice.

Babson College, Wellesley

Babson will move to online classes starting Friday, March 13, and continuing through the end of the semester. Students must move out of the residence halls by March 21, though the administration acknowledged some exceptions will need to be made.

Bedford Public Schools

The school district, with 5 other nearby districts, has announced it will close until at least March 27 as it awaits "further guidance from state and federal public health officials."

Bellingham Public Schools

The school district announced it will be closed Friday.

Belmont Public Schools

The school district has announced it will close until at least March 27.

Beverly Public Schools

Beverly Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Billerica Public Schools

The district announced on Twitter that it will be closed Friday, saying it will reassess after receiving further guidance from the state's Department of Education and public health officials. The closure is out of an abundance of caution, the district says, and there continues to be no known confirmed nor presumptive cases of coronavirus cases in Billerica.

Blackstone-Millville Public Schools

Blackstone-Millville Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Boston College

Boston College announced on Wednesday that it will cancel all on-campus classes and move to online instruction starting from Thursday, March 12, through the end of the Spring Semester 2020. The university also requires its students to "vacate their rooms starting Thursday, March 12, at 3:00 p.m. and ending Sunday, March 15, at 9:00 a.m."

Boston University

The University announced Wednesday that due to the increased spread of the coronavirus, undergraduate, graduate and BU academy classes on the Charles River and Medical campuses would be held online effective March 16 until April 13. "We strongly advise that students who are not presently on campus do not return to campus at the conclusion of spring break," read a statement from the University.

Boxford Public Schools

The district announced Boxford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Braintree Public Schools

Police in town announced that Braintree Public Schools would be closed Friday, but did not offer any further details.

Brandeis University, Waltham

The university announced on Wednesday that it will move all on-campus classes online by Thursday, March 26, with Friday March 20 as the last day of in-person instruction. Large classes of more than 100 students will be moved online as of Monday, March 16.

Bridgewater State University

Classes are canceled next week and will resume Monday, March 23, when most classes will resume online.

Brockton Public Schools

Brockton Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Brookline Public Schools

It was first announced that Lincoln School will be closed Thursday and Friday to clean, with all non-essential evening meetings, gatherings and community events in public school buildings canceled through March 27. It was later announced that all Brookline Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13, through Friday, March 27, as a precautionary measure to allow time for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of communal areas and classroom spaces.

Bunker Hill Community College

A presumptive case of coronavirus was identified on Bunker Hill's Chelsea campus. All Bunker Hill campuses will be closed Thursday through Monday, March 16.

Burlington Public Schools

The school district, with 5 other nearby districts, has announced it will close until at least March 27 as it awaits "further guidance from state and federal public health officials."

Canton Public Schools

Canton Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Carver Public Schools

The district announced Carver Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Chelsea Public Schools

Chelsea Public Schools will be closed indefinitely beginning Friday due to a presumptive coronavirus case involving parents of a student at Wright Science and Technology Academy.

Concord Public Schools

The district announced Concord Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Danvers Public Schools

Danvers Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Dedham Public Schools

The district announced Dedham Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Dover Sherborn Regional School District

Dover officials announced Thursday that the district serving that town and Sherborn would be closed from March 13 through March 20.

Dracut Public Schools

Dracut Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Dudley-Charlton Regional School District

The Dudley-Charlton Regional School District will be closed Friday.

Emerson College, Boston

Emerson said its last day of in-person classes will be Friday, March 13. There are no classes next week, and the school will transition to online classes. Housing and dining services will remain available to all residents, but the school noted that some services may be curtailed.

Endicott College, Beverly

Endicott said its spring break that is scheduled to begin at the end of classes on Friday will be extended through Sunday, March 29. Remote learning will begin Monday, March 30, and run through at least Friday, April 3.

Eliot K-8 School, Boston

A woman who came into the school tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

Everett Public Schools

The district announced Thursday that beginning Friday, March 13, all eleven public schools would be closed until April 27.

Framingham Public Schools

Dozens of students at Potter Road Elementary have been exposed to novel coronavirus. Seventy-seven students and 18 adults were potentially exposed. Schools at the district will be closed Friday.

Franklin Public Schools

Franklin Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Groton Dunstable Regional School District

The Groton Dunstable Regional School District will be closed Friday.

Hamilton Wenham Regional School District

The Hamilton Wenham Regional School District will be closed Friday.

Hingham Public Schools

Schools in Hingham are closing Friday through Monday, March 16, out of an abundance of caution.

Hanover Public Schools

The district announced Hanover Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Harvard Public Schools

Schools in Harvard will be closed Friday.

Haverhill Public Schools

Haverhill Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Holden Christian Academy

Holden Christian Academy will be closed Friday.

Holliston Public Schools

Schools in Holliston will be closed Friday through Thursday, March 19, as school officials are anticipating an abnormally high level of staff absences. Officials say it would have been unlikely that they would have had an adequate number of staff members present due to a large number of school districts closing in the area where many staff members have children in attendance. Friday, March 20, was already a scheduled professional development day for teachers, and there will be no school for students on that day, as well. The Holliston Extended Day Program will be closed and will not reopen until Monday, March 23, at the earliest.

Hopkinton Public Schools

Hopkinton Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Ipswich Public Schools

The police department announced all Ipswich Public Schools will be closed Friday.

King Philip Regional Schools

King Philip Regional Schools will be closed Friday, and there will be no after school or evening activities.

Leicester Public Schools

Leicester Superintendent Marilyn Tencza announced schools will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution so that all buildings can undergo a deep cleaning. Buildings will remain closed throughout the weekend, and all school activities are canceled through Sunday evening.

Lesley University, Cambridge

Spring break at Lesley University has been extended an extra week through March 22, after which classes will resume online. Campus offices are open, but the residence halls are closed.

Lexington Public Schools

The school district, with 5 other nearby districts, has announced it will close until at least March 27 as it awaits "further guidance from state and federal public health officials."

Littleton Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools will be closed Friday in light of coronavirus concerns. The district says it has a conference call Friday afternoon with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health, in which it anticipates receiving further guidance on next steps related to possible future school and district closure.

Lynn Public Schools

Lynn's mayor says even though the city has no confirmed cases, schools will close Friday "for a staff professional day to determine the school district's plan to properly prepare a response to the COVID-19 situation moving forward." All school staff will report to work Friday.

Lynnfield Public Schools

Lynnfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Malden Public Schools

The district announced Malden Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Manchester Essex Regional School District

The Manchester Essex Regional School District will be closed Friday.

Marlborough Public Schools

Marlborough Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Marshfield Public Schools

The district announced Marshfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Masconomet Regional School District

The Masconomet Regional School District announced it will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

MIT canceled classes from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, then will move to online instruction when the semester resumes on March 30. This week's classes will continue as planned, but undergraduates who live in MIT residences, fraternity or sorority houses or independent living groups must depart between Saturday and Tuesday.

Matignon High School

Matignon High School will be closed Friday.

Medfield Public Schools

The district announced Medfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Medford Public Schools

Medford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Middleborough Public Schools

Middleborough Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Middleton Public Schools

The district announced Middleton Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Milford Public Schools

Milford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Milton Academy

While the school is on spring break, it announced Thursday that classes won't resume on campus until at least Monday, April 13. Plans for remote learning are being sent to the different classes.

Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical

Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical will be closed Friday and Monday, March 16.

Mount Wachusett Community College, Gardner

Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner will be closed Friday.

Nashoba Valley Technical High School

Nashoba Valley Technical High School will be closed Friday.

Natick Public Schools

Natick Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Nativity School of Worcester

The Nativity School of Worcester will be closed Friday.

Needham Public Schools

The district announced Needham Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Newburyport Public Schools

Newburyport Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Newton Public Schools

Schools in Newton will be closed Friday.

North Middlesex Regional School District

North Middlesex Regional School District will be closed Friday.

Norfolk Public Schools

Three students in Norfolk are self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive. The town's schools will be closed Friday and a decision about the coming weeks will be made by the end of the week, officials said.

North Reading Public Schools

The school district in North Reading will be closed Friday for deep cleaning and disinfecting. The Flint Memorial Library will be closed through Sunday, March 15, with use of the activity room suspended through March 22.

Northborough Public Schools

Northborough Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Northeast Metro Tech, Wakefield

Although there are no cases of COVID-19 at the school, Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield will close Friday. A decision about future dates will be announced Friday afternoon.

Northeastern University

Northeastern announced Wednesday that under the guidance of public health authorities and out of concern from members of the community, including students, parents and faculty, the decision was made to move classes online beginning Thursday morning. At this time, students in residence halls were not being asked to move out.

Norwood Public Schools

Schools in Norwood will be closed from Friday, March 13, through at least Friday, March 20. Officials noted that this period may be extended or shortened.

Peabody Public Schools

Schools in Peabody will be closed Friday.

Revere Public Schools

Revere Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Salem Public Schools

The entire school district will be closed Friday, March 13. According to a note sent to parents, the decisions were made out of an "abundance of caution" after Salem High's principal went into self-quarantine after returning from a trip to France.

Sharon Public Schools

Schools in Sharon will be closed Friday "to assess the impact of COVID-19," the superintendent said in a statement.

Shrewsbury Public Schools

Schools in Shrewsbury will be closed Friday.

Somerville Public Schools

The City of Somerville announced that all public schools and city buildings would be closed for a minimum of two weeks effective Monday, March 16. The announcement came days after the spouse of a teacher and parent of a student at West Somerville Neighborhood School tested positive for COVID-19.

Southborough Public Schools

Schools in Southborough will be closed Friday.

Stonehill College

After spring break, Stonehill College will move to online classes through March 27.

Sudbury Public Schools

Schools in Sudbury will be closed until Monday, March 30. School officials called it a proactive decision.

Suffolk University, Boston

Suffolk told its students that spring break would be extended by two days, with classes resuming "online and/or [by] other forms of remote learning" on March 18. The campus will remain open, but students living in university-sponsored housing are being asked to make plans to move out of their rooms. Exceptions will be made for international students and others with special circumstances.

Summer Street School, Lynnfield

Jane Tremblay, superintendent of schools, announced on Wednesday that the Summer Street School of Lynnfield will not be open on both Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13. The school will undergo a disinfection after an employee has had potential exposure wit two people who tested positive for COVID-19. Tremblay said they will monitor the situation throughout the weekend with the intention to reopen on Monday.

Swampscott Public Schools

Schools in Swampscott will be closed Friday.

Tewksbury Public Schools

Schools in Tewksbury will be closed Friday.

Topsfield Public Schools

Topsfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Tufts University, Medford

Tufts announced Tuesday that it will move to "virtual learning" for the rest of the semester. Spring break has been extended to give students more time to move. Thursday, the school announced that an undergraduate student tested positive.

Tyngsborough Public Schools

Tyngsborough Public Schools will be closed Friday.

The University of Massachusetts: Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, UMass Medical in Worcester

Members of the Board of Trustees announced Wednesday remote learning will begin next week for UMass Dartmouth and UMass Lowell students when they return from spring break. UMass Amherst and UMass Boston students will begin working remotely when spring break ends March 23. UMass Medical students will begin remote learning Thursday, college officials said.

Valley Collaborative

Valley Collaborative will be closed Friday.

Veritas Christian Academy

Veritas Christian Academy will be closed Friday.

Wakefield Public Schools

Town officials said public schools would be closed, Friday, March 13, while the coronavirus situation was further assessed.

Waltham Public Schools

City officials announced public schools would be closed Friday, March 13. "Further instruction" would be provided later.

Watertown Public Schools

Watertown Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Wayland Public Schools

Wayland Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Webster Public Schools

Webster Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Wellan Montessori School

Wellan Montessori School will be closed Friday.

Wellesley Public Schools

The school system will close Friday, March 13, and will stay closed for two weeks, though that time period may change based on health officials' recommendations. The district will use its remaining four snow days to prepare for a transition to remote learning.

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston

The office of the president of Wentworth announced on Wednesday that the college move to online classes on Thursday, March 19. Spring break has been extended to March 18 to allow the faculty the transition to virtual courses.

Westford Public Schools

Westford Public Schools will be closed Friday through Sunday for enhanced cleaning and disinfection. Out-of-district transportation to special education schools will go on as usual on Friday.

Weston Public Schools

Schools will be closed from March 12 through March 18, the district announced after a symptomatic student's test came back inconclusive.

Westwood Public Schools

Schools will be closed Friday in Westwood.

Wheaton College, Norton

Wheaton College' President Dennis Hanno announced on Wednesday virtual classes will start on Monday, March 23, with the college to extend spring breakthrough Sunday, March 22. The president also announced that students are expected to leave campus by Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m. and not to return to it until further notice.

Wilmington Public Schools

A Wilmington resident is being tested for COVID-19, and is the parent of two school-aged children. Neither children have presented any signs or systems. All schools are expected to reopen Friday.

Winchester Public Schools

A student at Winchester's Ambrose School has a presumptive case of coronavirus, but has been consistently asymptomatic and was deemed by public health officials to be at a very low risk of transmission, the district said. Schools in the district closed Thursday, and officials said those closures would last through at least March 27.

Woburn Public Schools

Following early dismissal on Friday, March 13, Woburn Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27, the superintendent announced Thursday.

Worcester Public Schools

City officials said public schools would close Friday, March 13. This comes as three people from two schools are being tested for coronavirus, according to city manager Ed Augustus.

Many schools are closing due to positive coronavirus tests, and others are doing so out of an abundance of caution.

New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire

University officials announced all classes would be online from March 23 to April 3. Face-to-face classes were expected to resume on April 6.

Connecticut

ACES Mill Academy

ACES Mill Academy will be closed Friday.

ACES Mill Elementary, Hamden

ACES Mill Elementary in Hamden will be closed Friday.

ACES Thomas Edison Middle School

ACES Thomas Edison Middle School will be closed Friday.

ACES Village School

ACES Village School will be closed Friday.

ACES Whitney Academy

ACES Whitney Academy will be closed Friday.

ACES Whitney High School North

ACES Whitney High School North will be closed Friday.

ACES Wintergreen Magnet School

ACES Wintergreen Magnet School will be closed Friday.

Ansonia Public Schools

Ansonia Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Asnuntuck Community College

Asnuntuck Community College will be closed Friday.

Assumption Catholic School, Fairfield

Assumption Catholic School in Fairfield will be closed Friday.

Avon Public Schools

Avon Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Ben Bronz Academy, West Hartford

Ben Bronz Academy in West Hartford will be closed Monday.

Berlin Public Schools

Berlin Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Bethel Public Schools

Bethel Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Booker T. Washington Academy

Booker T. Washington Academy will be closed Friday.

Boulder Knoll Montessori School

Boulder Knoll Montessori School will be closed Friday.

Bridgeport Public Schools

Bridgeport Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Bristol Public Schools

Bristol Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Brookfield Public Schools

Brookfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Bullard-Havens Technical High School

Bullard-Havens Technical High School will be closed Friday.

Burlington Academy

Burlington Academy will be closed Friday.

CREC Soundbridge

CREC Soundbridge will be closed Monday.

CT Aero Tech

CT Aero Tech will be closed Friday.

Cheney Tech, Manchester

Cheney Tech in Manchester will have early dismissal Friday.

Cheshire Public Schools

Cheshire Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Common Ground High School

Common Ground High School will be closed Friday.

Cromwell Public Schools

Cromwell Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Danbury Public Schools

Danbury public schools will be closed Friday.

Darien Public Schools

Darien Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Derby Public Schools

Derby Public Schools will be closed Friday.

EASTCONN-Quinebaug Middle College, Killingly

EASTCONN-Quinebaug Middle College in Killingly will be closed Friday.

East Hartford Public Schools

East Hartford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

East Haven Public Schools

East Haven Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Ellington Public Schools

Ellington Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Emmett O'Brien Tech, Ansonia

Emmett O'Brien Tech in Ansonia will be closed Friday.

Enfield Public Schools

Enfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Explorations, Winsted

Explorations in Winsted will be closed Friday.

Fairfield Public Schools

Fairfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Faith Preparatory School, New Milford

Faith Preparatory School in New Milford will be closed Friday.

Farmington Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Franklin Public Schools

Franklin Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Fresh Start School, Canton

Fresh Start School in Canton will be closed Friday.

Gateway Community College

Gateway Community College will be closed Friday.

Granby Public Schools

Granby Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Greenwich Public Schools

Greenwich Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Hamden Public Schools

Hamden Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Hartford Public Schools

Hartford Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Henry Abbott Tech, Danbury

Henry Abbott Tech in Danbury will be closed Friday.

J M Wright Tech, Stamford

J M Wright Tech in Stamford will be closed Friday.

Jumoke Academy Schools, Hartford

Jumoke Academy Schools in Hartford will be closed Monday.

Laurel Oaks Adventist School

Laurel Oaks Adventist School will be closed Friday.

Litchfield Public Schools

Litchfield Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Meriden Public Schools

Meriden Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Middlesex Community College

Middlesex Community College will be closed Friday.

Middletown Public Schools

Middletown Public Schools will have early dismissal Friday.

Milford Public Schools

Milford Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Monroe Public Schools

Monroe Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Naugatuck Public Schools

Naugatuck Public Schools will be closed Friday.

New Canaan Public Schools

New Canaan Public Schools will be closed Friday.

New Haven Public Schools

New Haven Public Schools will be closed Friday.

New Milford Public Schools

New Milford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Newington Public Schools

Newington Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Newtown Public Schools

Newtown Public Schools will be closed Friday.

North Haven Public Schools

North Haven Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Northwestern CT Community College

Northwestern CT Community College will be closed Friday.

Norwalk Community College

Norwalk Community College will be closed Friday.

Norwalk Public Schools

Norwalk Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Oliver Wolcott Tech, Torrington

Oliver Wolcott Tech in Torrington will be closed Friday.

Paier College of Art

No classes Friday at Paier College of Art.

Plainville Public Schools

Plainville Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Platt Technical High School, Milford

Platt Technical High School in Milford will be closed Friday.

Regional School District 12

Regional School District 12 will have early dismissal Friday.

Regional School District 14

Regional School District 14 will be closed Friday.

Regional School District 15

Regional School District 15 will be closed Friday.

Regional School District 5

Regional School District 5 will be closed Friday.

Regional School District 6

Regional School District 6 will be closed Friday.

Regional School District 9

Regional School District 9 will be closed Friday.

Rocky Hill Public Schools

Rocky Hill Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury

Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury will be closed Friday.

Sacred Heart Middle School, Waterbury

Sacred Heart Middle School in Waterbury will be closed Friday.

Sacred Heart University, Fairfield

Sacred Heart University suspended all classes starting March 10, and will implement online classes for all courses starting March 11 until March 29.

Seymour Public Schools

Seymour Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Shelton Public Schools

Shelton Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Simsbury Public Schools

Simbsury Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Six to Six Magnet, Bridgeport

Six to Six Magnet in Bridgeport will be closed Friday.

Somers Public Schools

Somers Public Schools will have early dismissal Friday.

South Windsor Public Schools

South Windsor Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Southington Public Schools

Southington Public Schools will be closed Monday.

St. Anthony School, Winsted

St. Anthony School in Winsted will be closed Friday.

St. Bridget School, Cheshire

St. Bridget School in Cheshire will be closed Monday.

St. Christopher School, East Hartford

St. Christopher School in East Hartford will be closed Friday.

St. John Paul II, Middletown

St. John Paul II in Middletown will have early dismissal Friday.

St. John's School, Watertown

St. John's School in Watertown will be closed Friday.

St. Matthew School Forestville

St. Matthew School Forestville will be closed Friday.

St. Rita, Hamden

St. Rita in Hamden will be closed Friday.

Stamford Public Schools

Stamford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Stone Academy, East Hartford

Stone Academy in East Hartford will have no classes Friday.

Stone Academy, Waterbury

Stone Academy in Waterbury will have no classes Friday.

Stone Academy, West Haven

Stone Academy in West Haven will be closed Friday.

Stratford Public Schools

Stratford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Suffield Public Schools

Suffield Public Schools will be closed Monday.

University of New Haven, New Haven

In-person classes, exams and events are canceled through March 24.

The Gilbert School, Winsted

The Gilbert School in Winsted will be closed Friday.

Three Rivers Community College

Three Rivers Community College will be closed Friday.

Torrington Public Schools

Torrington Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Trumbull Public Schools

Trumbull Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Tunxis Community College

Tunxis Communnity College will be closed Friday.

Vinal Tech High School, Middletown

Vinal Tech High School in Middletown will be closed Friday.

W F Kaynor Tech, Waterbury

W F Kaynor Tech in Waterbury will be closed Friday.

Wallingford Public Schools

Wallingford Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Waterbury Public Schools

Waterbury Public Schools will be closed Friday.

West Hartford Public Schools

West Hartford Public Schools will be closed Monday.

West Haven Public Schools

West Haven Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Westbrook Nature School

Westbrook Nature School will be closed Friday.

Weston Public Schools

Weston Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Westport Public Schools

Westport Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Wethersfield Public Schools

Wethersfield Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Wilton Public Schools

Wilton Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Winchester Public Schools

Winchester Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Woodbridge Hill Public Schools

Woodbridge Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Rhode Island

St. Raphael Academy, Pawtucket

The state's first positive cases of COVID-19 are linked to a school field trip to Italy. The school has been closed since March 1, and announced Wednesday that it would remain closed for another week.

Rhode Island College

Classes at Rhode Island College will be canceled from March 16 through March 20, but the college will remain open as it makes the switch to online education. Classes will resume online and through other means from March 23 until further notice.

Roger Williams University, Bristol

The University announced Wednesday it would be switching to online instruction beginning March 16.

University of Rhode Island, South Kingston

The University of Rhode Island also announced Wednesday that starting Monday that beginning March 23 and at least until April 3, all undergraduate and graduate classes will be delivered remotely. Campus intercollegiate athletic events will continue, but fans will be prohibited, and only players, coaches and essential staff with be allowed to attend.

Vermont

Middlebury College - Middlebury

Middlebury College will move classes online due to growing concerns about novel coronavirus. Spring break will begin a week early, on Friday. That two-week break will be used to prepare for remote classes, once they resume March 30, according to the release. The announcement came Tuesday, in a news release on the school's website.

Northern Vermont University

All in-person classes will be suspended at the end of the day Friday. The April break has been moved to next week, and online classes will begin March 23. In-person classes are set to resume Monday, April 6.

St. Michael's College, Colchester

The school is extending spring break for students by two days, with classes to resume online remotely March 25. Online classes will continue until at least April 13.

Champlain College, Burlington

"Out of an abundance of caution, Champlain College will move to remote instruction for all traditional on-campus undergraduate classes following a one-week extension of spring break," the school said in a statement. Classes will resume online Monday, March 23.

University of Vermont, Burlington

UVM will switch to online classes, to avoid the spread of the virus.

Vermont Law School, Burlington

The school is closing campus to students effective March 16 until at least March 30.