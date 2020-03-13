Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Up to 123

The total number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has risen to 123, public health officials said Friday, up 15 from Thursday.

The announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker banned gatherings of more than 250 people and minutes after President Donald Trump announced he is declaring a national emergency.

Massachusetts is one of the states with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far. While no one has died from the virus locally, 41 people have died nationwide as of Friday.

Schools across the state are canceling classes or moving to online-only education, more than 1,000 people have been put in quarantine in the state and companies are sending workers home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker further discussed the state's coronavirus preparedness on Friday while also announcing a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

