coronavirus

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Up to 123

Massachusetts is one of the states with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has risen to 123, public health officials said Friday, up 15 from Thursday.

The announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker banned gatherings of more than 250 people and minutes after President Donald Trump announced he is declaring a national emergency.

Massachusetts is one of the states with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far. While no one has died from the virus locally, 41 people have died nationwide as of Friday.

Schools across the state are canceling classes or moving to online-only educationmore than 1,000 people have been put in quarantine in the state and companies are sending workers home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker further discussed the state's coronavirus preparedness on Friday while also announcing a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.

More on the Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Schools Scramble to Feed Students After Coronavirus Closures

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: 9 More Cases, April Break Moved to Next Week

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsDepartment of Public HealthGov. Charlie Baker
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us