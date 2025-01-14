Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivers baby girl

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has given birth to her third child, a baby girl named Mira, a city spokesperson announced Tuesday morning.

Wu gave birth at around 2 p.m. Monday and Mira arrived at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 inches, according to the spokesperson. Wu and her newborn are said to be in good health.

"Mayor Wu wishes to express her deepest gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and healthcare staff who made this possible for her family and who work everyday to support so many families across the city," the city's statement said.

She had been set for a ribbon-cutting in Jamaica Plain at noon on Monday, but her office announced soon before it was scheduled to take place that she would no longer be attending.

Wu is the first woman to be elected mayor of Boston, and she's the city's first mayor to deliver a child in office. She doesn't plan to take parental leave, though as city councilor she led the successful push for city workers to get six weeks of paid parental.

"In the past, given the unique nature of my job, I have not taken leave," Wu told reporters this summer. "But continue to be present in community and often just kind of have the little one along with me for the ride, as we've often experienced with my two boys."

The mayor spoke Tuesday about her pregnancy, with her baby girl due in January.

Wu has also said she wouldn't be changing plans to run for reelection, noting she ran election campaigns after both of her boys were born, "and both turned out great," and adding, "It's a juggling act, but again, one that many families across the city will recognize and know."