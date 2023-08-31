Boston

Boston officials expected to detail student move-in day preparations

A press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Boston city officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss preparations ahead of student move-in day on Friday.

Sept. 1 is typically the busiest moving day of the year in Boston since leases generally start on the first of the month and the fall college semester is getting started at most city schools. It's affectionately known as "Allston Christmas" because of all of the furniture and other possessions that get left curbside as people move out and new tenants move in.

Representatives from the city's transportation, inspectional services, neighborhood services, public works and fire departments are all expected to speak at Wednesday's press conference, scheduled for 12 p.m. in the Fenway neighborhood. They are expected to detail ongoing citywide preparations related to Friday's student move-in day.

NBC10 Boston will livestream the 12 p.m. press conference in the video player above.

