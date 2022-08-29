Local

Boston Police Find Missing 5-Year-Old Girl

Nylah Kamara, 5, has been found, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Boston Police Department says a missing 5-year-old girl has been located.

The missing person alert for Nylah Kamara has been canceled.

Kamara had last been seen Monday morning when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School, located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, Boston police said, but the school reported she never arrived for the school day.

Police did not say where the girl was found, or provide any additional information, but they did thank the public for their assistance in sharing the information on social media.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBOSTONmissing childmatch charter schoolnylah kamara
