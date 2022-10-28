Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester

Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.

When police got to the scene, they spoke with a man who said he was threatened by a man with a handgun following an argument in a parking lot, police said.

The victim in the case said he was able to take the gun away from the other man, which is when the suspect left the area on foot, heading toward Columbia Road, the release said. Police determined the gun was a BB gun when the man turned it over to them.

Police are now looking for help identifying the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the person is urged to contact 617-343-4275 to speak with detectives.