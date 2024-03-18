Boston police officer hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

An officer with the Boston Police Department was hospitalized after being shot Monday in Dorchester.

Police say they were responding to a domestic incident on Esmond Street when the officer was shot, being hit in the bulletproof vest.

The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say a man is in custody. His identity was not released.

