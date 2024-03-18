Boston

Boston police officer hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

An officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday on Esmond Street, the Boston Police Department said.

NBC10 Boston

An officer with the Boston Police Department was hospitalized after being shot Monday in Dorchester.

Police say they were responding to a domestic incident on Esmond Street when the officer was shot, being hit in the bulletproof vest.

The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say a man is in custody. His identity was not released.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsdorchester
