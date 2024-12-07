Search on for driver who crashed into Mass. State Police cruiser in Boston Friday

Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, Boston police said Friday night.
A state trooper was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police, who didn't share the trooper's condition.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
They didn't immediately share more information, deferring to state police, who were leading the search. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect fled on foot or in a car.
NBC10 Boston is reaching out to state police for more information.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.