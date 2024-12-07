Boston

Search on for driver who crashed into Mass. State Police cruiser in Boston Friday

A state trooper was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police, who didn't share the trooper's condition

By Asher Klein

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, Boston police said Friday night.

A state trooper was taken to the hospital, according to Boston police, who didn't share the trooper's condition.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't immediately share more information, deferring to state police, who were leading the search. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect fled on foot or in a car.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to state police for more information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More Boston news

Brighton 16 hours ago

Suspect in Allston truck driver stabbing faces judge with shirt over his head

Boston 11 hours ago

Mayor Wu calls on Boston City Councilor facing federal charges to resign

Boston 6 hours ago

Child, adult hit by school bus in Jamaica Plain, sent to hospital, police say

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts State Police
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us