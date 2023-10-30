Boston

Boston police seek missing Jamaica Plain woman last seen Oct. 17 in Worcester

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are searching for a Jamaica Plain woman they say has been missing "with complications" for nearly two weeks.

The Boston Police Department said Monday that 23-year-old Helen Medina was last seen in Worcester "on or about" Tuesday, Oct. 17. It said she has mental health issues and "is considered at risk."

Police did not give a physical description of Medina, but shared two photos of her.

When she was last seen, police say Medina was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5628 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsWorcestermissing personJAMAICA PLAIN
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us