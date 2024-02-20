Boston police seek suspects in Hyde Park robberies

Boston police are looking for two suspects believed involved in two robberies in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday evening.

Investigators said the first happened near 853 River St. around 5:50 p.m. The second was at 942A Hyde Park Ave. around 6:57 p.m.

The suspects were not armed in either incident. One, described as a man in his 20s, was wearing a black hoodie, black surgical mask, and gloves. The second, also described as a man in his 20s, was wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants, glasses and a black mask but witnesses said he changed into a yellow sweatshirt between the incidents.

Both men were seen running away on Metropolitan Avenue, then down Hyde Park Avenue toward American Legion Highway.

More details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call District E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607 or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

