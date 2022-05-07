Boston Police Seeks Public's Help to ID Robbery Suspect

Boston Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say was involved in a recent robbery.

Police say the reported robbery occurred in the area of 2235 Washington Street around 6:25p.m. on May 4.

Authorities released surveillance images of the alleged suspect and described him as a light skinned man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, and between the ages of 30 and 40. Police also described him as having a low curly afro and wearing a black sweater, black bottoms, black boots, and a red and black glove on his right hand.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boston Police.