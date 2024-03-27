Cuts expected as Boston School Committee votes on budget

Big questions on the future of Boston Public Schools are set to be answered Wednesday night, when the school committee will vote on the district's new budget.

However, that vote is expected to come with some significant cuts. That's because schools like the Thomas A. Edison K8 School in Boston's Brighton neighborhood could lose about 18% of their staff.

What's Boston Public Schools looking at?

It's about a $1.5-billion budget for fiscal year 2025 but it includes a loss of millions of dollars in ESSER funds and "hold-harmless" funding, which are post-pandemic federal stimulus dollars that helped schools make ends meet in previous budgets.

Essentially, 70% of schools would lose staffing, including cuts to music and the arts.

What's leading to these cuts?

There are several reasons, including declining enrollment. Boston Public Schools has lost about 8,000 students over the past decade, increased busing and facilities costs and skyrocketing student needs costs, like for special education and English Language Learners.

The school committee is scheduled to vote on this proposed budget during its meeting that starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday.