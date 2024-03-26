Brothers team up to fight food insecurity through Roxbury church

At Roxbury's historic Twelfth Baptist Church, long lines for free food are formed weekly.

This congregation harmonizes and heals thousands of the food insecure.

“We traditionally may think of what food security may look like. It’s actually your neighbor, your friends, people we interact with every day.”

Winston Bodrick of the Greater Boston Food Bank works with his brother Willie, the senior pastor of Twelfth Baptist, to have meals prepped by staff.

Those meals are bagged up and carted home by those in need.

“I grew up with this guy, and I knew that we grew up in a household that prepared us for this type of work.”

The brothers, born in Atlanta, are sons of a pastor and a public school teacher.

“We saw them give back. We saw them buy meals, we saw buy clothes and support, whether it be their students, whether it be congregates.”

Before the church van delivers the meals to the building, canned goods, pastas, peanut butter and other items are boxed up and loaded up at The Greater Boston Food Bank warehouse.

“We know this is a real issue. And it’s an issue that we as a city can solve and for us that’s rooted in the gospel of Jesus Christ, Matthew verse 25, when I was hungry, did you feed me? When I was thirsty, did you give me something to drink? We’re trying to make that real in the lives for people in the city of Boston.”

For the city of Boston and beyond, helping those in need is personal for the Greater Boston Food Bank and the Bodrick brothers.

“Together, with our faith, with our connection and commitment to community, and we will continue to overcome.”