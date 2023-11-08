Two youths stabbed, third hurt after incident in Roxbury

Two youths were stabbed and a third was also injured after an incident in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday, with one of the stabbing victims suffering life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said the initial call came as a report of a person struck at Tremont and Camden streets. When officers arrived they found two stabbing victims as well as a third victim who had injuries "consistent with an assault." The victims were described only as juvenile males.

One of the stabbing victims has life-threatening injuries, police said. The others have less serious injuries. All three were taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or to make an anonymous tip to 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.